Drake Accused Of Releasing "Blue Green Red" Without Clearing Sample

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 19: Rapper Drake attends game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 19, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
This is becoming a common problem.

Drake has managed to drum up lots of excitement with his 100 Gigs releases. They have garnered millions of views on Instagram and Twitter. The problem is, the translation to streaming services has been hampered by sample problems. Ones that Drake's OVO team have allegedly failed to resolve. The rapper's song "Blue Green Red" samples Steely & Clevie's "When," but one half of the duo is claiming that Drake put the song out without properly clearing the sample.

Clevie sat down with Dancehall Magazine to discuss this alleged dispute. He said that Sony/EMI reached out to him with a clearance clearance request, but failed to include Drake's new song in the request. "We can’t clear a song without hearing it," Clevie noted. "But Drake went ahead and leaked it before." He then said that the label put the song on streaming without getting the okay from him or Steely. It goes without saying that there's a massive legal problem here if true. "Because they did this before the fact, that can mean problems," the artist added.

Drake Allegedly Leaked The Song Before It Was Cleared

VANCOUVER, BC - SEPTEMBER 17: Canadian rapper Drake performs onstage during his 'Summer Sixteen Tour' at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on September 17, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The sample in question is during the post-chorus for "Blue Green Red." Drake raps the bars "What the clock inna London? Yeah, Big Ben," which is an interpolation of a similar line in Steely & Clevie's "When." Clevie notes that the line gets used twice in the song. "They used the melody just in a section, and it was repeated twice," he asserted. "So this is a clear infringement." Clevie acknowledges that sample issues are not always the fault of the artist, but notes that he deserves compensation for a lyrics and melody he helped create. "Efforts were made to get to us, but it is the record company’s responsibility to clear the song," he concluded.

Drake can't seem to catch a break when it comes to song complications. "Supersoak," his anticipated collab with Lil Yachty, was said to never come out to due to issues with the creator being sampled. It did make its way to streaming, but by then, Yachty's verse had been removed. "No Face" ran into a similar issue in which the Instagram version featured Playboi Carti, and the streaming version was forced to remove the Opium founder.

