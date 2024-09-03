Drake Accused Of Stealing "No Face" Bars From Indie Artist Sixpathsss

Hard to tell if this one is legit.

Everybody wants a piece of Drake. The rapper has tried to reframe his narrative in recent months, but the image of him as a "colonizer" has persisted in the minds of some. The reason why? Well, because he has been accused of stealing flows from other rappers. There's much debate about Drake snatching the hashtag flow from Big Sean. There's also the XXXTentacion story in 2017, in which the late rapper stated that Drake using his flow from "Look at Me." Now, it's an independent artist named Sixpathsss making the accusations.

Sixpathsss took to Instagram to claim that Drake stole his bars for and spit them on the song "No Face." The artist posted the Drake song next to a file of his own, and the appearances do seem to be uncanny. “I don’t get sleepy off no melatonin/My therapist put in a thirty-day notice," both Drizzy and Sixpathsss rap. "'Cause I keep on talkin’ ’bout beefin’ and business and money and women, there’s no diagnosis." It's a pretty specific rhyme pattern and cadence. This supports the notion that Drake took some very obvious inspiration from a lesser-known rapper. The opinion among fans, though, has been mixed.

Drake Has Been Accused Of Stealing Flows For Years

Some fans were more than happy to pile on Drake for seemingly bolstering his culture vulture rep. The comment section on Instagram was flooded with remarks about Drake doing this his entire career. It's worth noting, however, that Sixpathsss is not burgeoning star. He does not have a large following, and therefore stands to benefit greatly from accusing Drake of lyrical theft. It spurns outlets like this to start talking about him. "Man has 3000 followers," one skeptical user wrote. "But Drake knows about him and steals his bars."