Young Nudy Celebrates Beating His Case Despite “Snitches”

Recently, Young Nudy took to social media to celebrate his legal win. According to the hitmaker, he's come out on top in a case he's been dealing with for years now, and has his defense team to thank. He also took the opportunity to call out snitches, noting how he even they weren't able to slow him down.

"They can't muthaf**kin stop stop Big Gun," Young Nudy announced to his followers earlier this week. "I been dealing with this s**t for five years with this case. I done beat them folks to sleep. My lawyer the best. F**k these snitching-a** n***as. You snitching-a** n***as couldn't stop me, jack," he also added.

Young Nudy's Legal Win

Young Nudy performs live on stage at Revolution Live on April 18, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

While it remains unclear exactly which case Young Nudy is referring to, it's possible that it was the charges he was arrested on in 2019. He and 21 Savage were taken into custody after a traffic stop in February of that year. Nudy was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and being associated with a criminal street gang, while 21 Savage was arrested for being an illegal immigrant. This marked the start of 21 Savage's longwinded legal battle that finally came to a close earlier this month.

Fans are just glad that Young Nudy has one less obstacle in the way of his career, which only continues to grow. He recently teamed up with Latto and Sexyy Red for a remix of "Peaches & Eggplants," was joined onstage by Offset at his show, and more. He also appears on the deluxe edition of Killer Mike's new album MICHAEL, which wasn't easy. Apparently, Killer Mike had to phone in Nudy's mom to get him on the LP. What do you think of Young Nudy finally beating his case? How do you feel about his reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

