Killer Mike Reveals How He Got Young Nudy On The Deluxe Version Of “MICHAEL”

Just last week, Atlanta's very own, Killer Mike put out a deluxe version of his first album in over 10 years. MICHAEL originally came out on June 16, 2023, and it did not let down many people. There are stellar cuts all over this record. Some of them include, "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS," which was the second lead single to the LP. The song features the likes of André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

Tracks like this one have a very uplifting and gospel inspired theme to it. According to Genius, Mike sat down with Zane Lowe, to discuss the inspiration behind it. The annotation says, "Killer Mike called the album both his "come home moment musically," due to it being influenced by gospel, soul, funk and hip hop, and his "submission to God, like, 'Okay, you got me.'" It goes on, "He also characterized it as his way of honoring "the civil rights movement, the abolitionist movement, which gave us some of the most beautiful music ever."

Killer Mike Details How He Got Young Nudy On MICHAEL (Deluxe)

While that is a deep and profound explanation of the record, Mike also sat down for another interview to discuss some of the deluxe. Fader found some footage from Rough Trade N.Y.C. and how he was able to track down Young Nudy for, "ACT UP." It was a funny and wholesome story as he got a hold of his mom, whom he also went to school with. Mike hilariously retells the story, "So I'm chasing Nudy. Nudy's a street kid, right? He ain't got time to sit still for no 40-something-year-old rapper to be calling him, talking about, 'Will you feature on something that's gonna be on my deluxe?'" He then calls Nudy's mom and she said, "'Yeah, you're gonna do that and you're not even gonna charge him.'" Mike was grateful for her and he even said he would repay the favor with a nice purse.

