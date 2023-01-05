Bobby Shmurda Drops Freestyle Dissing Snitches & Some Feel That He’s Targeting Gunna
Bobby Shmurda takes aim at snitches in hip-hop on his new snippet.
Now that Young Thug is days away from facing a court in the YSL case, Bobby Shmurda shared some words about the snitches of the world.
Bobby Shmurda, known for taking a longer sentence for Rowdy Rebel, shared a new freestyle on his Instagram page this week where he made it clear that he’s undoubtedly against snitches. Titled “Rat N***as,” Shmurda goes in on those who compromised their loyalty to others for their own benefit.
“Heard [you] snitchin’ on all of your friends/ Took a plea deal, left the streets real/ but left your dawg in that pen, n***a,” he raps on the snippet. “That pain don’t ever end/ What they play back in that courtroom gonna playback in his head, n***a.”
Though his opening bars could really be about anyone, he began focusing largely on the hip-hop community. Specifically, the supposed “street” artists who fold under pressure.
“Snitch! Man, all y’all n***as bitch,” he continues. “Man, fuck all y’all rap n***as/ Most of y’all some rat n***as/ All y’all chit chat, n***a.”
It didn’t take long for social media to speculate that Bobby Shmurda was targeting Gunna, specifically. While Thug’s trial is expected to begin next week, Gunna copped an Alford plea in December. Prosecutors might call Gunna to the stand to testify against Thug, though his lawyer already stated that his client would involve his Fifth Amendment right.
So far, eight defendants took deals and pleaded guilty, like Gunna and Unfoonk. Now, only 14 of the original 28 people indicted will go to trial as another six are either without legal representation or haven’t been arrested.
Young Thug was charged with eight out of the 65 counts in the indictment, such as conspiracy to violate the RICO act and participation in a street criminal gang.
Check out some of the reactions to Bobby Shmurda’s snippet below.