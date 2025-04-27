French Montana Walks Away From Diddy Question

French Montana has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Diddy, having signed to his Bad Boy Records imprint over a decade ago. Yet when it comes to the mounting allegations against the music mogul, the Bronx rapper has chosen silence.

Paparazzi caught French during a recent stop at LAX, where he appeared upbeat while discussing lighter topics like the Met Gala. However, when pressed about Diddy’s legal troubles, French’s mood shifted immediately. Without offering a comment, he smiled, shook his head, and walked away, uttering, “Come on, man.”

Moments later, a member of his security team approached the cameraman and asked, “Don’t put that last part.” Unfortunately for them, the encounter was already live-streamed, making any attempt at censorship futile.

French Montana & Diddy

French Montana’s reluctance to address controversy isn’t new. Last summer, he faced backlash for bringing Andrew Tate—an accused rapist and controversial internet figure—onstage during his Beach, Please Festival performance in Romania. Tate, awaiting trial on human trafficking charges, appeared mid-set and was welcomed enthusiastically by the crowd.

During the show, French announced they had recorded a podcast together and praised Tate, saying, “Romania loves you, my brother.” He then dedicated a song to the influencer, who led the audience in chanting, “Escape the matrix,” in a bizarre attempt to set a world record.

French later shared the footage on Instagram, proudly writing, “First rapper to do a stream with Top G and the first to bring Top G out on stage! ROMANIA WE LOVE YOU. S/O Andrew Tate + Tristan Tate.” The caption ignited widespread criticism online.

Many fans found the move disappointing. One user called it “embarrassing,” while another branded it “disgusting,” lamenting that rappers often seem to support the worst figures imaginable. Social media exploded with similar sentiments, questioning French’s judgment and values.

The backlash around Andrew Tate only added to French’s complicated public image. His decision to avoid speaking on Diddy’s legal troubles now feeds the perception that he sidesteps accountability when controversy looms.

As Diddy faces lawsuits involving allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, and misconduct, French Montana’s silence feels louder than words. Whether his loyalty to Diddy or fear of backlash fuels his refusal to comment remains unclear.