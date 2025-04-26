Diddy Prosecutors Curious About Potential Jurors’ TV Viewing Habits

It's no secret that Diddy is in for a tough legal battle. In September of last year, he was arrested and hit with various charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin next month. A jury must be selected before then, and both the defense and the prosecution have filed new versions of their proposed juror questionnaires, per Complex.

The prosecution proposed a list of 38 questions. Reportedly, they were selected with the intention of finding out whether or not there are any "possible reasons why [a potential juror] might not be able to sit as a fair and impartial juror in this case."

Some of these questions even pertain to the potential jurors' TV viewing habits. Reportedly, some questions include "what television programs the juror regularly watches" and "whether the juror watches 'Law and Order,' 'CSI,' or other police dramas."

Diddy Plea Deal

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the defense, they want to know about potential jurors' "opinions regarding wealthy individuals." They also wonder if they "have an opinion about the hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre." They're even curious whether or not the potential jurors would find it "difficult" to hear about "people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners."

News of these latest proposed juror questionnaires comes after the prosecution made a notable revelation in court yesterday (April 25). They confirmed that Diddy was offered a plea deal, which has been rumored for some time. He turned it down.

They also said they don't want the defense using examples of other high-profile people hiring prostitutes during the trial. Attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed he wouldn't. He added, however, that he has a right to establish that some alleged behavior was part of Diddy's swinger lifestyle.