Make America Wavy Again – Song by Max B & French Montana

Max B and French Montana tap back into their long-running chemistry on “Make America Wavy Again,” a record that feels both nostalgic and intentional. The song opens with soft, cinematic vocals that some listeners say resemble Lana Del Rey, but with no vocalist credited, fans on X have been speculating that the intro may be AI-generated. From there, French holds things down with his polished delivery, while Max’s presence remains front and center throughout the track. The record plays like a statement as much as a vibe, celebrating the “wavy” movement Max helped define while leaning into French’s talent for memorable verses. Additionally, this is the lead single ahead on their joint project that's set to drop soon. Built on familiarity and shared history, “Make America Wavy Again” reflects the bond between two artists whose connection runs deep. The pair are best known for their Coke Wave mixtape series and officially reunited in 2025 following Max B’s release from prison after 15 years.