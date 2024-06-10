French Montana Is Already Back In Action With Skilla Baby-Assisted Banger "Skyami"

This is the first time these two have ever linked.

French Montana has always been someone who drops at a frequent rate. In 2024, the Moroccan rapper is proving that to be case again. So far, the veteran hitmaker has been all over the place in terms of features. In the first half of the year, we have seen him collaborate with Rick Ross and Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, Diddy, 21 Savage, and The Weekend, as well as Stunna Girl. Then, when you look at his solo catalog, he has singles out the ying-yang. From Swae Lee to Kodak Black, Lil Baby and ATL Jacob, he has been in the studio with everyone. The latter two were just a small portion of the guests on the fifth Mac & Cheese mixtape, which dropped in late February. Now, French Montana is back at it with "Skyami", a single with first-time teammate, Skilla Baby.

Like French, the Detroit native has also been seen with a massive collection of talent. It has really been a coming out party for the rising star from the Midwest. On "Skyami", both artists are celebrating their wins. Whether it be endless stacks of money, the women, or bossing up on the haters, they are unapologetically living their best lives. You can check out the Montana single, which he also co-produced, with the link below or on streaming services.

Listen To "Skyami" By French Montana & Skilla Baby

Quotable Lyrics:

See through them f*** n****s like a CAT scan (Haan)
Glock 40, two-steppin', cruise the sporty, took the shorties
I ain't trippin', see an opp, I'm scorin' (Bah-bah-bah)
Countin' skrilla, baby, with Skilla Baby
Same bar, showin' freaks in a villa, baby

