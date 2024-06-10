French Montana Is Already Back In Action With Skilla Baby-Assisted Banger "Skyami"

French Montana has always been someone who drops at a frequent rate. In 2024, the Moroccan rapper is proving that to be case again. So far, the veteran hitmaker has been all over the place in terms of features. In the first half of the year, we have seen him collaborate with Rick Ross and Meek Mill, Lola Brooke, Diddy, 21 Savage, and The Weekend, as well as Stunna Girl. Then, when you look at his solo catalog, he has singles out the ying-yang. From Swae Lee to Kodak Black, Lil Baby and ATL Jacob, he has been in the studio with everyone. The latter two were just a small portion of the guests on the fifth Mac & Cheese mixtape, which dropped in late February. Now, French Montana is back at it with "Skyami", a single with first-time teammate, Skilla Baby.