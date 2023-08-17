Young Thug Gets A Birthday Shoutout From Gunna

Gunna recently took to social media, seemingly celebrating the birthday of one of his old friends. He posted a photo of Young Thug, who turned 32 today, sitting inside of a hot pink Bentley. The apparent “happy birthday” post raised some eyebrows, as Gunna is famously accused of “snitching” on the rapper. In May, he and Young Thug along with several other YSL affiliates were indicted in a major RICO case. Gunna was later released from prison at the end of 2022.

For those who don’t know, the YSL founder remains behind bars amid the RICO case. He’s facing several gang charges tied to YSL, and has been denied bond more than once. The jury selection process remains ongoing, as it’s proven to be a daunting task. Reportedly, the artist has been facing health problems, even getting hospitalized earlier this summer. According to reports, his lawyers are concerned for his overall “wellbeing.”

Read More: Metro Boomin Wishes Young Thug Happy Birthday With New Footage Of The Rapper

Gunna Posts Young Thug On His IG Story

Gunna has continued to deny the snitching allegations, however, this hasn’t prevented him from being endlessly trolled both online and in-person. Despite the hate, Gunna dropped a new album, A Gift & a Curse, earlier this summer and it’s been a major success. On the album, he appears to address the allegations, seemingly calling for Young Thug not to listen to chatter about the “snitching.” “Know you hearin’ the lies that your lil’ brother might fold (Gunna Wunna) / Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps on “i was just thinking.”

Exactly one week later, Young Thug dropped his own LP from behind bars, Business Is Business. He also appears to address the rumors in his new album. “N***as told and he was my homie, I can’t miss him, Ain’t nobody feel him,” he raps on “Jonesboro.” As of now, some fans speculate that the duo may be back on good terms, while others claim their friendship is over for good.

Read More: Young Thug & Donald Trump Indicted On RICO Charges By The Same District Attorney

[Via]