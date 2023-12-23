B.G. Promises "Greatest Comeback In Hip-Hop History"

B.G. has vowed that 2024 will be a year to remember. “While you n-ggas sleep I’m up headed to work,” he wrote. “I gotta see my psychiatrist and go to class. I’m doing all this and I’m Halfway Out. 2024 will be the greatest comeback in Hip Hop History #RNS 100 #LiveFromTheHalfwayHouse on the way," the rapper wrote on Instagram. The rapper has already started putting on music since his release. He recently paired up Gucci Mane for the mixtape "Chopper & Bricks".

B.G. has been making major strides since his release from prison earlier this year. In September, he celebrated his graduation from a prison rehabilitation program. "Yesterday I crossed another hurdle on this field of life…it feels good to grow,evolve,and be a better man now then I was before I went to jail..since I came home I noticed a lot of people are the same people I left,but I’m not the same dude that left..for all my haters keep hating and for all my supporters ima make y’all proud…thank you to my kids,my team,friends,and fans for traveling this journey with me and pushing me to be GREAT…y’all ain’t seen nothing yet..real n-ggas back in style… #RNS 💯 Heart of The Streets 3 #ComingSoon," B.G. captioned a highlight reel from the event.

B.G. Musical Comeback On The Way

As mentioned, B.G. was released prison earlier this year after 11 years behind bars. While originally scheduled to be released in 2024, B.G. had nearly a year removed from his sentence with his September 2023 release. Furthermore, B.G. has returned to Cash Money Records to pursue music now he's a free man. “For the record, I just want n-ggas to know that my n-gga official Cash Money — ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman said during an appearance on The 85 South Show on September 8. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this sh-t. I’m bringing all this sh-t together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.”

Since his release, B.G. has made it clear that he's balancing the creation of new music with fulfilling the conditions of his release. The rapper must attend substance dependency treatment programs. Furthermore, he must "actively pursue a GED or vocational training equivalent in order to better set him up for future employment." Additionally, he must complete 400 hours of unpaid community service and is barred from possessing a firearm. There's no official word on the release of his new music as of yet. However, the rapper is clearly ready to make a major impact after so long away from the scene.

