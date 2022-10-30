Not much is known about Prophet the Artist, but the wealth of singles under his belt certainly speak for themselves. He writes hard, high-energy, street-focused trap music with a variety of different bounces and instrumental pallets. Most of his released work up until this point has been strictly singles, but he just dropped a triple release with the “3 Major” EP. It features the tracks “Where 6 At,” “Never Gon’ Stop,” and “On My S**t” with Icewear Vezzo.

Vezzo’s well-known as a Detroit rap veteran, despite just recently signing to Quality Control. Much of his material, such as his recent singles “God Bless The 6″ and “They Can’t FWM,” is quite similar to Prophet’s output. Sharp trap beats, menacing or grand pianos or string arrangements, and a bell here and there for good measure. Their flows are also relentless, which is probably the most standout thing about Prophet’s EP on first impact.

“Never Gon’ Stop” has a very melodic chorus and some beautiful chords and guitar passages that make for a uniquely soothing moment. His storytelling is also on point for this songs, as his flows get more involved and his performance brings listeners further in. Some soulful background vocals also contribute to a pretty chill track, which is surprising considering the two bangers that came before.

“Where 6 At”‘s brooding piano sets the track’s murderous tone with ease, and Prophet rarely takes a breath in his verses. It’s nothing special or unique, but it’s a classic formula that the Artist really elevates with his performance. When it comes to beats like these, and when you’re talking about your seventeen-hundredth lick, it’s up to the MC on the plate to make the track their own. While the delivery is measured, Prophet’s pen game deserves its due credit on this song.

The same can be said for the song “On My S**t,” which is also kickstarted by a brooding piano and has an even faster bounce to it. The Detroit rap homage is a perfect background for Icewear Vezzo to melt into, and he delivers an expressive, confident, and threatening verse.

You can find the “3 Major” EP from Prophet the Artist on your preferred streaming service, and check out some quotable lyrics from “On My S**t” featuring Icewear Vezzo below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t end up on a stretcher out this b***h,

She said she never met a n***a that could stress her out this quick,

Imagine me no check up out this b***h,

My opps want me the hell up out this s**t