BIGBABYGUCCI Is As Confident As Ever On New Single, "You A Joke": Stream

BIGBABYGUCCI continues to make a big splash in 2024, following up some other hot singles with a wavy and hectic banger.

BIGBABYGUCCI's come a long way since the Iridesense mixtape back in 2022, and two years later, he's working hard at reaching that next level in his career. Moreover, he just dropped the new single "You A Joke" following other hot tracks this year like "Balenciaga Store Closed," and this latest cut continues his woozy production style and entrancing flows and delivery. It's a very warbled and dizzying cut thanks to heavy tremolo synth effects, frantic percussive patterns, and muddy, fuzzy bass hits.

However, arguably the greatest draw of "You A Joke" is BIGBABYGUCCI himself, maintaining steady mid-tempo flows while switching between nasal vocal inflections and deeper, more cavernous refrains. While he's no A-tier vocalist, he comes through with a lot of personality on this track, especially towards the end of his verse where he allows his flows to be a bit more malleable and bouncy. In addition, some other melodic synth additions here and there flesh out the sonic pallet a little more.

2024 might just be the year that BIGBABYGUCCI finds his massive stride, and we'll see whether there's something long-form to come or if this will be piece-by-piece. If you haven't heard "You A Joke" yet, check it out on your preferred streaming service or find it on YouTube below. Also down there, you can peep some notable lyrics from the record plus the comments section for you to drop in your thoughts on this new single. Finally, as always, stick around on HNHH for more of the best rap drops around the clock.

BIGBABYGUCCI's "You A Joke": Listen

Quotable Lyrics
I get so annoyed when b***hes call me,
What you want? Not nothing, she just wanna top me,
I was just a young n***a, ain't have no pot to piss in,
I was just a young n***a, they didn't see the vision

