BIGBABYGUCCI Spits Flames On Alien-Like "Balenciaga Store Closed"

BYZachary Horvath214 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
bigbabygucci balenciaga store closedbigbabygucci balenciaga store closed
The Charlotte native is gearing up to make a huge splash soon.

BIGBABYGUCCI is one artist that is someone you need to be paying close attention to out of the underground scene. The guy is bringing some otherworldly beats to the table that will transport you to another dimension. Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, GUCCI has not received a lot of coverage here on the site unfortunately. But he is gaining a lot of momentum as of late. The eight-year veteran is inching closer and closer to releasing his new project BABY 5, which will supersede the 2023's When You Go To Sleep. Over the weekend, BIGBABYGUCCI offered up a track from it called "Balenciaga Store Closed".

This track provides tons of flexes and violence over space-like instrumental that is wavy beyond belief. There are also some fun bars peppered throughout the single as well, lending some sticky lines. "She want some d**k, girl, leave me alone / I'm gone to the bread, you know I'm a dog / She hop in the bed, she just like a frog". Besides "Balenciaga Store Closed" being a great taster to the album, BABY 5 is also a big deal for other reasons. This is coming right off the heels of his own label's first project Better Temperatures, Vol. 1. Things are definitely going well for GUCCI, and they will be even more so on July 15.

Read More: Joe Budden Reveals Drake Abruptly Ghosted Him Following Kendrick Lamar Feud

Listen To "Balenciaga Store Closed" By BIGBABYGUCCI

Quotable Lyrics:

All-black mask, n**** I feel like I'm Darth Vader
Hit his leg, arm, shoulder, make him do the macarena
And my cup so toxic
I'll see you later in this V8 turbo, I'ma skrrt on a hater
And no—ain't nobody like me
I'm BABY 5, baby, all these n****s gon' try to hype me

Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Brian Steel Taken Into Custody After Accusing Judge And The State Of Coercing Witnesses

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Image by HNHHSongsGunna Vs. Lil Baby: Who Had The Better Verse? ("Drip Harder" Edition)16.9K
joel-q-SongsJoel Q & Brittney Carter Pay Homage To “Nosetalgia” On “Top 5”1444
Image via HNHHSongsMeet Lil Baby: High School Friend of Young Thug Is ATL's Next Up48.9K
Freestyle-cover-1SongsTop 15 Hottest Freestyles of 202211.3K