BigBabyGucci Proves To Be A Best Kept Secret With "Anti" LP

BIGBABYGUCCI has been an unsung hero in the underground realm. The North Carolina native is also one of the most prolific, dropping multiple projects almost every year since launching his career in 2016. What makes him so unique is his ability to traverse multiple genres and their subsets with relative ease. It's why we began taking a closer look at his material dating back to 2022. However, we wish we could say we have been covering him longer, because he's a special talent. While it hasn't resulted in a major support system yet, we take pride in saying that we know his music exists. We got back to following BIGBABYGUCCI earlier this year ahead of his most recent body of work, Baby 5.
However, he isn't wasting much time in between that project and now. This weekend BIGBABYGUCCI came back with Anti, which hears the multi-genre act tackle alternative R&B beats for a full tape. Baby 5 was a diverse listening experience. But it was a little bloated and repetitive at times due its massive tracklist. Anti is only 16 tracks, and it helps keep each track sounding fresher the further you progress. Out of all of the albums we have checked out, this may be our favorite one to date. Once again, GUCCI's production choices are top-notch and pretty experimental for the sound he's working with. It also showcases how much of a Swiss army knife he is. There are a lot of keepers on Anti, and we recommend you check it for yourself.
Anti - BigBabyGucci
Anti Tracklist:
- Senzu
- Lost Control with Alois
- How U Feel
- Givenchy Feelings with MDMA
- Xo
- Cheap Thrills
- Badina
- The Fall Thru
- Sandbox Raps
- Cape Town
- Under the Influence
- Fancy & Focused
- Hype
- Linkup Usa
- Bad Kids with Thouxanbanfauni
- Air