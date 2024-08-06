BIGBABYGUCCI Displays His Range Across 22 Tracks On "Baby 5"

GUCCI makes a statement with "Baby 5".

BIGBABYGUCCI has been developing an expansive sound for quite a long time all while remaining supremely underrated. One of Charlotte, North Carolina's best-kept secrets, he's flexing his versatility, and it doesn't come across as half-assed. If you caught the title, BIGBABYGUCCI is doing so on his newest album, Baby 5. His 13th studio LP, this project comes on the heels of multiple promotional singles such as "Captain Crashout", "Pink Sprite", "You a Joke", and "Temporary". Based on what we heard heading into this listening experience, we grew more and more excited for what was to come. Overall, it's safe to say that we have been more than happy with the final results.

22 songs might automatically turn a lot of people off. Inflated tracklists are a huge problem in today's streaming era. However, what justifies BIGBABYGUCCI doing this is that he manages to never bore you. According to the press release for Baby 5, the mission was to give off this feeling that you are flipping through television stations with each one presenting a different soundscape. His team describes the first half of the record as the more hype and high-octane side to GUCCI. Then, through the halfway mark, you are hearing softer, vulnerable and more "sophisticated" lyrics and instrumentals. Finally, the last leg is sort of a culmination of the previous two, which shows off just how creative he can get. Overall, there is really something for everyone, so give Baby 5 a try if you are looking to discover someone whose doing things a little differently than your mainstream star.

Baby 5- BIGBABYGUCCI

Baby 5 Tracklist:

  1. News
  2. Belong to Us
  3. 5 Star Dinner with MDMA
  4. Dirt on It
  5. Captain Crashout
  6. Oxy Queen
  7. Mark Zuckerberg
  8. Pink Sprite
  9. Temporary
  10. Stop Tryna Read My MInd
  11. Phony Girl with Bryant Barnes
  12. Instagram
  13. I'm That Type with Frais
  14. Chris Tucker (Comedian)
  15. Local Member
  16. No Photos Please
  17. Tequila
  18. Chanel / Solar
  19. You a Joke
  20. These Days
  21. Slime Flow
  22. Pink Runtz

