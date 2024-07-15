BIGBABYGUCCI Shares The Woozy "Pink Sprite" Ahead Of His Next Album

GUCCI's wavy single is becoming a hit and we see why.

BIGBABYGUCCI is an artist we have not given a lot of shine to in the past, but "Pink Sprite" is turning us into believers. The man hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, another underrated spot for rap talent. While we are not well-versed in his discography --which traces back to 2016-- these last two singles we have checked out are extremely trippy and well-produced. If we had to describe BIGBABYGUCCI's style, we would say it borrows from the sounds of psychedelic trap, trap, and hints of indie and Southern hip-hop.

"Pink Sprite" features all of those subgenres and they all combine for an enriching experience. The drawn-out synths, addicting skittering drum patterns, and GUCCI's druggy flows will have you floating into space. This one of many previews of his next album, BABY 5. It will be dropping on August 5, so fans will still have to wait about three more weeks. However, we can feel that it will be worth it in the end. This will be a follow-up to 2023's When You Go to Sleep and the final tracklist is not official yet. BIGBABYGUCCI has also hinted at the possibility of a tour, so be sure to follow him on social media for any updates. For now, stream one of GUCCI's favorite tracks from the project, "Pink Sprite", now.

Read More: Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Running Mate For 2024

"Pink Sprite"- BIGBABYGUCCI

Quotable Lyrics:

I put yo' ho in her place

I just fell in love with the codeine

And I think I just love how it taste (Taste)

Girl, let's talk what it is that you taking

When it come to yo' problems, you face them

I told her, "Come meet me on top of this cloud," we ride this b**** to Jamaica (Ah, a-a-ah)