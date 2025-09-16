Ice Spice Reveals Why Things Went Left With Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj were bound to be one the premier femcee duos in the rap game it seemed. "Princess Diana" and their version of Aqua's "Barbie World," were bonafide hits. However, things sadly took a turn for the worse around the midway point of 2024.

Around this time, an ex-friend of the "Munch" artist, Baby Storme, leaked some text messages between the two of them. In their chain, Ice Spice voiced her frustrations with Nicki Minaj, labeling her "ungrateful and delusional."

She's since addressed her statements in a previous interview with Rolling Stone, clarifying that they were indeed real. Spice also used that sit-down to express her sadness and disappointment in Baby Storme. "I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit. So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically," she said.

Ultimately, the texts were about some contract negotiations, as Nicki was trying to sign the Y2K! star. "[...] what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations."

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Beef

Those very taxing discussions are what Ice Spice feels led to her and Nicki Minaj not being as close as they could be today. In a new interview with Keke Palmer on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she explains how it essentially just wasn't the right time.

"I really tried to let our lawyers handle everything and our managers. But I was already signed when she was trying to sign me, so I think that's where the hiccups were 'cause it was really like no room anymore at that point to make a deal. I'm signed to two labels, so that was already a thing."

But even though things didn't pan out, Ice Spice says "it's all love like always. I still look up to her she's mother," she said.

Spice expressed similar feelings last year with Rolling Stone too, adding, "I could have chose different words. But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture."