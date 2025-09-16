Ice Spice Reveals Why Things Went Left With Nicki Minaj

BY Zachary Horvath 673 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last June, an ex-friend of Ice Spice leaked some text messages between them about Nicki Minaj that weren't necessarily the nicest.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj were bound to be one the premier femcee duos in the rap game it seemed. "Princess Diana" and their version of Aqua's "Barbie World," were bonafide hits. However, things sadly took a turn for the worse around the midway point of 2024.

Around this time, an ex-friend of the "Munch" artist, Baby Storme, leaked some text messages between the two of them. In their chain, Ice Spice voiced her frustrations with Nicki Minaj, labeling her "ungrateful and delusional."

She's since addressed her statements in a previous interview with Rolling Stone, clarifying that they were indeed real. Spice also used that sit-down to express her sadness and disappointment in Baby Storme. "I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit. So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically," she said.

Ultimately, the texts were about some contract negotiations, as Nicki was trying to sign the Y2K! star. "[...] what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations."

Read More: The Top 50 Best Female Rap Albums Of All-Time

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Beef

Those very taxing discussions are what Ice Spice feels led to her and Nicki Minaj not being as close as they could be today. In a new interview with Keke Palmer on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she explains how it essentially just wasn't the right time.

"I really tried to let our lawyers handle everything and our managers. But I was already signed when she was trying to sign me, so I think that's where the hiccups were 'cause it was really like no room anymore at that point to make a deal. I'm signed to two labels, so that was already a thing."

But even though things didn't pan out, Ice Spice says "it's all love like always. I still look up to her she's mother," she said.

Spice expressed similar feelings last year with Rolling Stone too, adding, "I could have chose different words. But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture."

While it may have caused irreparable harm to the Barbz, it seems Ice and Nicki are still chill with each other.

Read More: Drake x Bobbi Althoff: 5 Takeaways From "Not This Again" Episode 1

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2024 Spotify Best New Artist Party Music Ice Spice Reveals She & Nicki Minaj Aren’t “The Closest” After Leaked Texts Scandal 6.0K
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Did Nicki Minaj Just Throw Shade At Ice Spice In Her Latest Instagram Post? 2.4K
BET Awards Media House - Day 1 Pop Culture Ice Spice Speaks On The Leaked Texts Of Her Allegedly Dragging Nicki Minaj 16.3K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Music Ice Spice's "Ex Best Friend" Leaks Texts Critical Of Nicki Minaj 24.5K
Comments 0