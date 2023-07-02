Keke Palmer recently hopped on social media to weigh in on the current state of America. Palmer expressed her distrust for the United States’ government, claiming that the way things are being run just “isn’t working.” “As a millennial l I’ve had enough,” she captioned the clip.

“It just gets to a point where we just don’t even have trust in the government anymore,” Palmer expresses in the clip. She continues, “People want us to be involved and want us to be engaged and we’d like to, but […] it’s hard to be involved and engaged when there’s so much distrust.” She then goes on to share her disappointment over some recent decisions made by the government. “How are y’all overturning Roe v. Wade?,” she asks, “How are y’all overturning Affirmative Action?” At this point, are we about to be segregated again?,” Palmer wonders.

Keke Palmer Says She’s “Had Enough”

Recently Palmer also claimed she had been discriminated against at an airport. “Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood,” she wrote on Twitter. “I should’ve popped my tit out right then,” she continued, “because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?? I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud.” Earlier this year, Palmer had her son with Darius Jackson, Leodis.

In May, Palmer dropped her new album, Big Boss. The LP is also accompanied by a film, which is over 40 minutes long. Just after the release, she did an interview with PEOPLE where she discussed sexism in the music industry. “We know bad things happen in all of them, but it’s almost like the acting world represents a union and the music industry represents non-union,” she explained. Palmer went on to say, “With music, it’s like everybody is being paid, and everybody’s a crooked cop. So, it seems like nothing will ever really come to a head.”

