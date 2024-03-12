Orlando Brown Rides With Fans Who Find Him Walking Around Houston: Watch

In its prime, That's So Raven was one of the most beloved shows on Disney. The lead actress, Raven Symone, remains in the spotlight to this day, even landing a spin-off series that details her life as a psychic single mother. The starlet's co-stars weren't all so lucky – particularly Orlando Brown, who's been on a rollercoaster ride of mental health struggles and legal issues over the past decade or so. So far in 2024, he's already been kicked out of a Los Angeles restaurant for screaming at the staff. Still, not all the news about the 36-year-old is bad.

Brown was recently out and about in Houston, walking on the sidewalk by himself. Fans driving by slowed down and began shouting to get his attention, which he was seemingly happy to give them. As they asked the father of five what he was doing in H-Town he greeted them with a smile and didn't hesitate to hop in their vehicle and seemingly offer himself a ride with the strangers.

Orlando Brown Feels the Love in Houston

The hilarious but sweet exchange has left many viewers of @theneighborhoodtalk's post feeling positive. "Doesn't matter what he has become, he is still the lil homie from 'Family Matters' and 'Major Pain' and the aggy friend from 'That's So Raven.' The real ones gonna always show love 💯!!" one person wrote. "Just like a drunk uncle.. Wave to them in front the liquor store and they always end up needing a ride real quick 😂," another user joked.

It's always heartwarming to see Orlando Brown in the news for positive reasons, especially considering what he had to say about Drake, Usher, and others in the industry last months. In case you missed it, the Disney Channel alum spoke about "making love" to both men, along with countless other eyebrow-raising claims. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

