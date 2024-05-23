50 Cent Reacts To Cassie's Statement Regarding Diddy Footage

50 Cent has been extremely vocal about the Diddy and Cassie situation. Ever since Cassie filed her lawsuit against the music mogul in November of last year, Fif has been making all sorts of comments on social media. He has mostly been making memes at Diddy's expense, and he has not taken his foot off of the gas. In the aftermath of the recent hotel footage that depicts Diddy assaulting Cassie, Fif has continued to call out the disgraced mogul. Furthermore, earlier today, Cassie released her own statement in which she thanked fans for their support.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously," Cassie said. "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."

50 Cent Speaks

Following this statement, 50 Cent took to his own Twitter account where he showed some support for Cassie. "I can’t wait to hear new music from @cassie , get to it let’s go!" he wrote. Overall, it was a nice message and a break from the trolling he had been doing previously. Whether or not we do hear music from Cassie soon, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of this response from 50 Cent, in the comments section down below. What do you make of him selling a Diddy documentary to Netflix? Do you feel like it will be as big as the R. Kelly documentary from a few years ago?

