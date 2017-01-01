Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Will Be Executive Produced By London On Da Track

Uzi announced a Young Thug collaborator who will be joining in on “Barter 16”

BYLavender Alexandria
Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Will Be Executive Produced By London On Da Track

Ever since the release of Pink Tape a few weeks ago Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing an impending follow-up. The project became the first rap album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 this year and still sits in the Top 10 of the chart. But they’ve been teasing a follow-up ever since and that’s taken the form of Barter 16. In the past few weeks, Uzi has been sharing information with fans about the follow-up which queries from Young Thug’s similarly titled series. On top of recently dressing up like Young Thug, Uzi is also taking the inspiration even further.

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper just dropped some more news album Barter 16. The project will reportedly be executive produced by London On Da Track. The producer has worked with Young Thug extensively in the past and will now help out as Lil Uzi tried to match his style. They haven’t released any information about when the project might arrive so far, but clearly, fans are excited. Some fans are also skeptical. Comments underneath many posts about Lil Uzi are curious about their decision to try and embody Young Thug. With the former still in police custody as part of the YSL RICO case, opinions are divided.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Barter 16” Collaborator

Over the weekend pictures made the rounds of Lil Uzi Vert back in the studio. While the rapper didn’t explicitly say that they were working on tracks from Barter 16 most fans made the connection pretty quickly. Uzi is no stranger to turning around quickly after the release of a new album. In 2020 they released the similarly highly-anticipated project Eternal Atake. They followed it up shortly after with a Deluxe version that was essentially an entire new album, LUV vs. The World 2.

Just a few weeks after its release Pink Tape has already sold 500k units. The album has the potential to become the highest-selling rap project of 2023 and will likely compete for the title with Travis Scott’s forthcoming album Utopia. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert recruiting London On Da Track to executive produce Barter 16? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden On Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape”: “You’re Not Trying Anymore”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.