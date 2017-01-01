Lil Uzi Vert’s “Barter 16” Will Be Executive Produced By London On Da Track

Ever since the release of Pink Tape a few weeks ago Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing an impending follow-up. The project became the first rap album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 this year and still sits in the Top 10 of the chart. But they’ve been teasing a follow-up ever since and that’s taken the form of Barter 16. In the past few weeks, Uzi has been sharing information with fans about the follow-up which queries from Young Thug’s similarly titled series. On top of recently dressing up like Young Thug, Uzi is also taking the inspiration even further.

The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper just dropped some more news album Barter 16. The project will reportedly be executive produced by London On Da Track. The producer has worked with Young Thug extensively in the past and will now help out as Lil Uzi tried to match his style. They haven’t released any information about when the project might arrive so far, but clearly, fans are excited. Some fans are also skeptical. Comments underneath many posts about Lil Uzi are curious about their decision to try and embody Young Thug. With the former still in police custody as part of the YSL RICO case, opinions are divided.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces “Barter 16” Collaborator

Over the weekend pictures made the rounds of Lil Uzi Vert back in the studio. While the rapper didn’t explicitly say that they were working on tracks from Barter 16 most fans made the connection pretty quickly. Uzi is no stranger to turning around quickly after the release of a new album. In 2020 they released the similarly highly-anticipated project Eternal Atake. They followed it up shortly after with a Deluxe version that was essentially an entire new album, LUV vs. The World 2.

Just a few weeks after its release Pink Tape has already sold 500k units. The album has the potential to become the highest-selling rap project of 2023 and will likely compete for the title with Travis Scott’s forthcoming album Utopia. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert recruiting London On Da Track to executive produce Barter 16? Let us know in the comment section below.

