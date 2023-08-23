Kevin Gates Kills The “Rumors” On Latest Single

Kevin Gates gets a few things off his chest on his new single.

We might not have received the deluxe edition of Khaza but Kevin Gates still has a surplus of unreleased music in the vault. The Louisiana native has been coming through with plenty of new records in recent times. It could be a strong indication that a new project might be in the pipeline for this fall. Earlier this month, the rapper slid through with his new single, “Rumors.” Addressing the headlines that surrounded his name, the rapper sets the record straight surrounding the gossip that surrounds him.

Gates’ unapologetic persona takes center stage from the second the record begins. The rapper samples his wild quote from earlier this year where he stated, “Find me two n***as. Find me the one who said he stick his d*ck in me and find me the one who say I told on him. You could blow my brains out.” The rapper reflects on his street credentials across the record, vividly depicting his time in the streets and in prison while also paying homage to Gillie Da Kid’s son, Cheese, who passed away last month.

Kevin Gates Keeps His Foot On The Gas

The latest offering from Gates follows the release of singles like “I Don’t Apologize,” “3rd World Panama,” and “Do It Again.” Although he hasn’t confirmed whether a new project will arrive this year, he clearly isn’t holding back on releasing new music. At the same time, he’s also been a bit more visible in the public eye, as well, appearing on Revolt TV’s Crew League and facing off against Dave star, Gata.

Besides his recent single, fans have speculated that Drake and Kevin Gates might have new music together. The Baton Rouge rapper made a cameo at one of Drake’s shows in California recently with the Canadian rapper giving him a shout-out on stage. Hopefully, if there is new music with the two of them, we’ll hear it on Drake’s forthcoming album For All The Dogs. For now, check out Kevin Gates’ new single above.

Quotable Lyrics
He told me, you ain’t commit murder, lil’ one did that to himself
Coca-Cola, soda bath, yoga class to make it stretch
My conscience be messin’ with me, make me think I need some help
Hmmm, just turned on the digi in the kitchen by myself

