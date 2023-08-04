Kevin Gates Isn’t Holding Anything Back On “I Don’t Apologize”

Kevin Gates is well known by many for some of the strange headlines that have followed him throughout his career. Last year, he dropped his third studio album Khaza. The hour-long album had just one feature, Juicy J, but went on to commercial success regardless. It debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 200, marking his third straight studio album to make its debut in the top 10. In that span, he also has two other mixtapes, By Any Means 2 and Luca Brasi 3, debut inside the top 10. Earlier this year Gates released a new mixtape called The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi). That project included features from Terrence Hines, Percy Keith, Curren$y, and Master P.

On his new song, “I Don’t Apologize” Gates is once again an open book. The track sees him reminiscing on his past and his come up in pretty explicit detail. The song follows many of the hardships of his journey including things he was forced to do and people who aren’t around anymore. But it ends with a pretty triumphant conclusion. Gates succeeds in making it to where he always wanted to be and refuses to apologize for anything that happened along the way. The track features a booming trap beat over which Kevin Gates tells fans a number of detailed stories. You can check out the song’s official music video below.

Kevin Gates Won’t Apologize For His Success

Earlier this year Kevin Gates appeared on NLE Choppa’s new album Cottonwood 2. The project also featured other high-profile guests like Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, and Rick Ross. The deluxe edition added even more big guest verses from Fridayy and Sexyy Red.

Gates has also dropped plenty of singles of his own. He teamed up all the way back in March with TI for a new track called “Active.” His most recent release was the more somber “Do It Again” back in May. What do you think of Kevin Gates’ new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

