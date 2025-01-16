Aaliyah To Be Honored With Unique Barbie Doll In Honor Of Her 46th Birthday

BY Cole Blake 413 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aaliyah In Concert
Aaliyah during Aaliyah In Concert in Irvine, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
Aaliyah's Barbie doll will feature an outfit inspired by her “One in a Million” music video.

Mattel has released a special collector edition Barbie doll of Aaliyah as the latest addition to its Barbie Music Collector Series. The doll rocks a leather moto-style set inspired by the iconic singer's “One in a Million” music video. Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, worked with the Barbie Design team in creating the doll.

“I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance and perform little concerts,” said Haughton, as caught by The Hollywood Reporter. “My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way, empowering fans to dream big and believe they can be anything that their hearts desire.”

Read More: Remembering Aaliyah: 20 Great Tracks From The Late Singer

Aaliyah Attends Annual Soul Train Music Awards
12th Soul Train Music Awards
Aaliyah & Missy Elliott during The 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Krista Berger, Mattel’s svp of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, said: “We hope that the Aaliyah Barbie serves as a powerful reminder to her loyal fans and Barbie collectors everywhere that, like Aaliyah, they can unlock their limitless potential and achieve anything they set their minds to by embracing their passion and drive." Aaliyah will be joining several other artists who Mattel has honored with Barbie dolls including Stevie Nicks, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, and Tina Turner, among others.

Barbie Reveals New Aaliyah Doll

Fans are ecstatic about the Aaliyah dolls, with pre-orders already selling out. The Hollywood Reporter notes that more dolls will be available in Target stores, however, on January 26. When The Shade Room posted the dolls on Instagram, fans reflected on Aaliyah's legacy in the comments section. "Todays generation will never know the impact she made on music in such a short time," one user wrote. Another wrote: “We needed her!!! I always wonder how she would’ve turned out in this day and age. I remember crying in front of my TV watching the news break as a young girl."

Read More: Remembering Aaliyah On Her 45th: Happy Birthday, Baby Girl

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals Music Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album, "Megan," Releasing Later This Month 2.1K
Angel Ball 2012 Relationships Nelly Shows Love To Ashanti Amid Pregnancy 16.6K
AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS-49ERS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME-MUSIC-USHER Music Usher Addresses Backlash To Alicia Keys Embrace During Super Bowl Halftime Show 17.1K
Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration Relationships Ashanti Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Nelly By Her Side 4.4K