Aaliyah To Be Honored With Unique Barbie Doll In Honor Of Her 46th Birthday

Mattel has released a special collector edition Barbie doll of Aaliyah as the latest addition to its Barbie Music Collector Series. The doll rocks a leather moto-style set inspired by the iconic singer's “One in a Million” music video. Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, worked with the Barbie Design team in creating the doll.

“I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance and perform little concerts,” said Haughton, as caught by The Hollywood Reporter. “My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way, empowering fans to dream big and believe they can be anything that their hearts desire.”

Aaliyah Attends Annual Soul Train Music Awards

Aaliyah & Missy Elliott during The 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Krista Berger, Mattel’s svp of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, said: “We hope that the Aaliyah Barbie serves as a powerful reminder to her loyal fans and Barbie collectors everywhere that, like Aaliyah, they can unlock their limitless potential and achieve anything they set their minds to by embracing their passion and drive." Aaliyah will be joining several other artists who Mattel has honored with Barbie dolls including Stevie Nicks, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, and Tina Turner, among others.

