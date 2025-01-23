Aaliyah's Brother Claims She Would've Been "Biggest Star In The World"

Aaliyah was one of countless R&B stars in the 1990s. She scored hits alongside R. Kelly, Missy Elliott and Timbaland, and was poised to keep doing so into the 21st century. Sadly, the singer died in a plane crash in 2001. Aaliyah continues to be referenced and sampled by artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Chris Brown. Her brother, however, believes that the singer had so much potential. Rashad Haughton spoke on his sister's legacy during a recent interview with People Magazine. He maintains that Aaliayh would have become the biggest star in the world if given the chance.

Haughton has no doubt that Aaliyah would have continued to dominate the charts. He pointed to her longevity in death as proof of her talent. "Her legacy continues on," he explained to the outlet. "So we can imagine, we can dream, but we still have all those incredible works that she did do." Aaliyah proved that she had what it took to withstand different eras and find success. Her first album, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number, went double platinum in 1994. She was able to achieve the same chart success with her third, self-titled album, in 2001. They sound completely different, and yet, Aaliyah like she is at home.

Aaliyah Was Honored With A New Barbie Release

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Members of the audience rise upon the appearance of an image of the late singer Aaliyah, who was posthumously awarded the Soul/R&B Favorite Female Artist at the 29th Annual American Music Awards 09 January 2002 in Los Angeles. Aaliyah was kiled an airplane crash in 2001. AFP Photo/Hector Mata (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Her voice is so angelic," Haughton asserted. "One of the most beautiful voices I have ever heard, still to this day. Her presence comes through in her music. Her presence comes through in these collaborations that we do." The collaborations in question include songs with established superstars like Drake and the aforementioned Chris Breezy. They also include a new Barbie toy modeled after the singer. "I can see her playing with these dolls wherever she is right now," Haughton told People. "Which I know is heaven and in a beautiful place. And she's going to have a doll with her."

Aaliyah's catalog was kept off streaming for several years, but all her music is currently available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music. This was a big deal for both fans and the singer's family. The estate wrote a statement explaining what took so long to secure a streaming deal. "Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus," the statement explained. "For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish."