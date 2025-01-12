Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mother, Connie Boss Alexander, & His Wife Exchange Statements Over Wife's Tell-All Interview

tWitch mother and wife go back and forth.

Connie Boss Alexander, the mother of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has broken her silence to respond to what she describes as “hurtful and misleading claims” made by her son’s widow, Allison Holker. Holker opened up about discovering hidden aspects of Boss’s life, including drug use, which she says only came to light after his death in December 2022. Taking to Instagram on January 9, Alexander shared a heartfelt statement condemning recent allegations about her son and the media outlets she accused of perpetuating these narratives.

“Our family is deeply appalled by the false and damaging claims about my son, Stephen,” Alexander wrote. “The publications spreading these untruths have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I refuse to let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He deserves better, and so do his children.” “I’ve stayed out of the public eye to focus on healing and staying connected to my grandchildren,” she continued. “But reading these dreadful claims about my baby—our beloved Stephen—made it clear that silence is no longer an option.”

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mother & Wife Defend Their Statements Against Each Other

Despite the backlash, Holker defended her intentions in the PEOPLE video, suggesting she wanted to encourage others to seek help. In a response to a commenter questioning her actions, Holker wrote, “I’ll always love [tWitch]. I’m just trying to help people feel safe to ask for support.” Support for Alexander poured in from social media users who expressed solidarity and shared their outrage at the ongoing controversy.