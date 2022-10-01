While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.

Many have wondered how the mother of two avoided the temptation right in front of her in the form of one of her closest friends, and the host didn’t hesitate to press her by asking, “How were you not attracted to Tupac?”

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith with American rapper Tupac Shakur, 1996. (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)

“I met Tupac at the Baltimore School of the Arts. We went to High School together,” Pinkett Smith recalled, also noting that, while the West Coast artist was undeniably charismatic, he was also poor, and allegedly only owned two pairs of pants and two sweaters when she met him.

As Stern inquired about if ‘Pac was as “gangsta as we all thought he was,” the 51-year-old confirmed the gossip. “He was a revolutionary without a revolution. That kind of energy just transferred into a whole other thing,” she explained.

When the host asked if Pinkett Smith thought the “All Eyez On Me” hitmaker was in love with her due to the beautiful poetry he penned in her honour, she said, “It is so funny. Now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us.”

Tupac's poem about Jada Pinkett Smith is so beautiful: pic.twitter.com/t8gUtuwteR — edgar alexander (@opulentedgar) June 16, 2017

“When you have two young people who have very strong feelings but there is no physical chemistry… between us at all. And it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too.”

The Red Table Talk host shared that there was once a time when she asked Tupac to kiss her, just to see what would happen. “When I tell you it had to be the most disgusting thing, kiss for us both,” she admitted.

While Stern suggests the lack of sexual chemistry was due to the “platonic” nature of their relationship, Pinkett Smith offered a more philosophical explanation.

“The only way I can put it is the ‘Higher Power’ just did not want that,” the Baltimore native suggested. “I feel as though if Pac and I had any kind of sexual chemistry we might have killed each other because we were both so passionate and we loved deeply.”

In the same interview, Pinkett Smith said she didn’t feel guilty about not being on good terms with 2Pac at the time of his death, as she knew that he knew that she loved him.

