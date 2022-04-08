Will Smith's actions at the Oscars has spurred other stories involving Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, to re-surface, while the public and celebrities alike still chime in on the slap.

Comedian Corey Holcomb brought the Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith discussion to her infamous relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, in a recent episode of The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show. Holcomb suggests 2pac was never interested in Jada intimately and that she "ran with an imaginary story."

"This whole 2pac thing has gone too far," he said. "Everybody who saw how 2pac was, why is she acting like 2pac would've been with her? 2pac would've been said, 'Look bitch. You ain't got nothing else to offer but your funky ass.'" He went on to ask rhetorically if she has "ever wondered why they call her bitch."

Holcomb's co-hosts pointed out there were "plenty of times," Pinkett-Smith and Pac could have been together if they wanted to be. One of the two co-hosts even mentioned that Pinkett-Smith said they had never had sex before. Holcomb seemed surprised to hear this information.

"She said he ain't never fucked her?" he asked. "This bitch just ran with an imaginary story to her daughter. I saw that letter her daughter so-called wrote. I’m like, ‘What an awful person.’ You poisoned your kid’s mind with a man that, if Marcus is right, didn’t even fuck you. Bitch you're claiming 2pac, you're just name-dropping."

The letter Holcomb is referring to was supposedly written by Jada Pinkett-Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, where she states that she knows he is "alive someplace" and asks him to "come back so mommy and me can be happy."

