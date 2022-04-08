As many celebrities voice their take on the Oscars' controversy involving Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Hip-hop legend Fat Joe joins the list. While rolling out onto the streets of New York, the rapper was asked by a TMZ reporter how he feels about the situation, "As a minority, do you feel like it makes us kinda look bad?"

Fat Joe was quick to answer, "Of course it does." He continues, "It's sad 'cause Will is such a beautiful person but he's taking a hit because we've come such a long way." Joe even takes a stab at himself saying, "Had it been 50 Cent or Fat Joe, I would understand. But Will Smith, he's like the best we got."

"It's unfortunate," he went on to say. "He's been fighting so hard. He's been working his whole life. He's been an expert example for us, and it's unfortunate it happened to him but people are definitely looking at that saying, 'We don't know how to act' for sure."

Since the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock and has also come forward announcing that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Will described his actions at the Awards show as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable," also stating in his apology to Chris, he is "a work in progress"

Check out the video of Fat Joe below.

