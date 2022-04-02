The Oscars elite has yet to reveal the disciplinary action against Will Smith, but the actor has come forward with an announcement. We haven't even made it one full week since Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him across the face at the 94th Academy Awards, but the world has weighed in with hundreds of thousands of opinions.

Days ago, we reported that the Academy would be reviewing the incident in an upcoming committee meeting, but it looks as if moves are already being made behind the scenes now that Smith has formally announced that he's resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Smith stated:

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

Smith also reportedly said that he would accept any and all consequences. Meanwhile, the Academy responded with: “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

This resignation means what Smith will no longer be able to vote for the Oscars but it will not keep him from attending the ceremony or being nominated in the future.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

[via]