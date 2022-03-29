Everyone has continued to weigh in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage over the weekend. Comedians, overall, have condemned Smith as they fear the public will begin assaulting them over jokes and people are firing off racial stereotypes on every social media timeline imaginable. Meanwhile, DaBaby shared his opinion on the matter and according to him, Smith deserves the seat in the Oval Office.

The rapper said he believes that there is much "value" to be "taken away from" the Oscars incident. "The main thing is like, you know, it's just an example of like, how motherf*ckas play with you on the internet and you gotta let it slide, it's the internet," he said.

"You gotta let the sh*t slide, there ain't nothing you can do," he continued. "But when motherf*ckas see people play with you on the internet, especially if they play with you long enough, it becomes a pattern. Like, playing with you on the internet, it kinda gives some people the confidence and makes them bold enough to feel like they can play with you in person. With everybody, that ain't the case."

"That sh*t just really separated internet from real life. You see people play with a n*gga on the internet every day so now you think you can play with a man wife? In front of him, in front of his wife? Right there, while he's in the same room? It don't go like that. So, Will Smith for president."

DaBaby has an entanglement of his own these days, albeit a legal one with Brandon Bills, brother to DaniLeigh, the mother of the rapper's youngest child. Brandon and DaBaby went viral after a bowling alley confrontation circulated online showing the two engaged in a physical altercation. Check out DaBaby's take on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars moment below.