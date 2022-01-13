2022 Academy Awards
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Breaks Silence On Feelings About Oscars Slap ScrutinyShe didn't directly name her father Will Smith or Chris Rock, but she did address the ongoing drama that has followed her family.By Erika Marie
- GossipChris Rock "Doesn't Need To Talk" To Will Smith: ReportAn "industry source" claims that Rock isn't as bothered by the "Oscars Slap" as Will Smith apparently seems to be.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyrese Praises Will Smith As His "Hero" Following Video About Chris Rock Oscars SlapTyrese also claims had it been Suge Knight that slapped someone at the Oscars, "it would have been in the blogs for 3 days and been over."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Talks Not Feeling Protected In Her RelationshipsIn this week's episode of "Red Table Talk," the actress reveals how not feeling protected or safe as a child has spilled over into her adulthood.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Is "Still Traumatized" By Will Smith Slap: "I Hope He Gets His Sh*t Together"During her recent comedy show, Sykes reportedly spoke about the Chris Rock incident and said of Smith: "F*ck him."By Erika Marie
- MusicMarlon Wayans Reveals The Advice He Gave To Will Smith Following Chris Rock Slap"I was like, 'Hey brother you may want to go get you about three hours of therapy,'" said Wayans. "He’s been Black excellence for 30 years."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFat Joe On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: "It's Unfortunate"Fat Joe speaks up about the Oscars' incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureThe Game Takes Issue With Regina Hall's Oscars Joke About LeBron James's HairlineThe Game didn't have a problem with Oscars host Hall, but he did call out the Academy. "You see they didn't let Amy Schumer read that line," he said.By Erika Marie
- NewsTony Rock Addresses Will Smith: "You Gon' Hit My F*ckin' Brother 'Cause Your B*tch Gave You A Side Eye?He also says that there are several Rock brothers and let it be known that they aren't happy with Smith.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith Resigns From The Academy, Calls His Actions "Shocking" & "Inexcusable"The industry icon will no longer be able to vote for the Oscars & the Academy issued a response to his resignation. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOscars Producer Will Packer Says LAPD Was Ready To Arrest Will SmithPacker claims that police met with Chris Rock in his office and asked the comedian if he wanted to file battery charges against Smith.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Game Calls Out Hollywood For Trying To Cancel Will Smith: "This Was A Lul Ass Slap"The rapper condemned violence & spoke about Hollywood not asking Alec Baldwin, Roman Polanski, or Harvey Weinstein to return any accolades following their controversies.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Rock Breaks Silence On Oscars Slap: "I'm Still Kind Of Processing What Happened"Rock returned to the comedy stage and immediately addressed the elephant in the room. A person in the audience reportedly yelled, "F*ck Will Smith!"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWanda Sykes Claims Chris Rock Apologized To Her At Oscars AfterpartySykes co-hosted the Academy Awards and called Smith's actions "gross" while detailing her conversation with Rock.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith Refused To Leave Oscars Says Academy, Disciplinary Discussions Begin: ReportThe Academy issued a statement where they apologized to Chris Rock and stated Smith was asked to leave following the altercation.
By Erika Marie
- GramAugust Alsina Pens Message About Choosing "Peace" Amid Oscars ControversyThe singer's name has been brought up during conversations about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and he pens a message about "life's intricate puzzle pieces."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLamar Odom Wishes He Had "Protected" Khloé Kardashian While Speaking On Will SmithThe former NBA star says he doesn't condone violence but adds he may have "still [been] married" if he had protected his ex-wife.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureZoe Kravitz Catches Heat For Shading Will Smith, Her Comments About Jaden Smith ResurfaceAfter calling out Will Smith's actions, she became a trending topic after the public brought up old comments about flirting with a 14-year-old Jaden. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith's Mom & Sister Speak On Oscars: "First Time I've Ever Seen Him Go Off""I've had conversations with him and it broke my heart listening to the things that he's said he had to go through to get to where he is," said the actor's sister.By Erika Marie
- MusicFabolous Comments On Will Smith & Chris Rock, People Bring Up Emily BAfter tweeting his opinion on the controversial Oscars moment, Fab went viral as people brought up his domestic violence arrest in 2018.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Checks Reporter About Gown & Agrees With Will Smith's Oscars ActionsHaddish called Smith's move "the most beautiful thing," and she also had a moment with a reporter who called her Oscars 'fit a "little costume change."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock: "Unacceptable & Inexcusable"As debates about the altercation take over social media, Smith shares that he is "embarrassed" by his actions at the Academy Awards.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Being Scouted To Host 2022 Academy Awards: ReportOther stars allegedly being considered are Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, and Chris Rock.By Erika Marie