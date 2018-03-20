minorities
- Pop CultureFat Joe On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: "It's Unfortunate"Fat Joe speaks up about the Oscars' incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.By Jordan Schenkman
- SportsColin Kaepernick Creates COVID-19 Fund To Aid MinoritiesColin Kaepernick is looking to help in the fight against the Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- TechChamillionaire & E-40 To Invest $100K In Minority-Founded StartupGet your pitches in!By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAzealia Banks Shares US Elections Predictions: "Hillary Got Goons"She did predict Trump's victory, after all.By Zaynab
- SportsDiddy Puts France On Blast After FIFA World Cup Win: "Treat People Better"Diddy is the latest public figure to point out France's hypocrisy.By Zaynab
- MusicTiny Disagrees With T.I.'s Handling Of "Houston's" Racial BoycottThe restaurant ban may have been lifted, but differences of opinion still color the picture.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Wants Death Penalty For Drug Dealers"Toughness is the thing that they most fear."By Chantilly Post