As the clip of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars covers headlines worldwide, a new POV has been released revealing what happened once Will headed back to his seat to sit down. The video, which had been posted to TikTok, was shot from a few tables behind the Smith couple, shedding some more light on one of the most unforgettable nights in television history.

While the point of view doesn't show the faces of the two, Pinkett Smith can be seen eyeing Chris Rock down as her husband walks back to their table. She is then seen throwing back her head in laughter as she reacts to Rock's reaction, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me."

Pinkett Smith then glances at her husband for a brief second as he shouts, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth." She then kept her eyes on Rock as Will shouted again, repeating himself. As Chris keeps his composure, he makes another joke, calling the incident "the greatest night in television history." Pinkett Smith appears to chuckle after this comment, as she puts her hands together.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

After the incident, the 53-year-old actor went on to win Best Actor for his first-ever Academy Award. Smith has since apologized to the Academy, his fellow peers, and to Chris Rock himself, through a lengthy post on Instagram stating that the actor was "out of line and wrong."

Chris Rock has also broken his silence about the situation during his comedy show in Boston last night (March 30). Rock revealed that he was "still kind of processing what happened," so when he is ready to talk about it, "it will be serious and funny."

Check out the video of Jada's reaction to the slap below.



