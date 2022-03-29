It's been two days since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars and the commentary is still coming in. Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hairstyle. In a new Instagram post, Jada shared her own message about the unexpected incident.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted today (March 29) with no caption. During the Oscars ceremony, Rock was doing his rounds as a presenter during which he made a joke about Jada's hair. "Jada, I love you. G. I Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?" Rock said. While Jada rolled her eyes, Will couldn't help but correct Rock's disrespect with a slap. Jada has been very vocal about her struggle with alopecia, first revealing her diagnosis during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018.

Since the incident, thousands of celebrities and viewers have expressed their takes on the altercation. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has condemned Smith's reaction and is currently reviewing the situation. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith a last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct, and California law, the Academy released in a statement on Monday (March 28).

Will Smith went on to win his first Oscar following the slap. He was awarded best actor for his role as Richard Williams in the film King Richard, which journeys the lives of Richard, Serena, and Venus Williams as they take on the world of tennis.





