The Late Quincy Jones's Bel Air Mansion Hits The Market With Near $60 Million Dollar Price Tag

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
An image of late US record producer Quincy Jones is seen on a screen as US producer and actress Oprah Winfrey (R) and US actress Whoopi Goldberg speak during a tribute to Jones at the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Quincy Jones produced a trilogy for Michael Jackson on his way to solo superstardom with Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

Quincy Jones’ Bel-Air kingdom just hit the market with a hefty price. 

TMZ says the private 25,000-square-foot mansion is on the market for $59 million. Seller describes it as a place that hold the final chapter of a musical genius who shaped the game from jazz to hip-hop.

Quincy's mansion was a regular spot for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He built his from scratch, cooking up inspiration from South Africa’s Palace of the Lost City. He called in Seattle architect Jerry Allison, to help bring the dream to life. A palace with soul, class, and global swagger.

The crib boasts five big bedrooms, including a primary suite that’s all luxury. Think spa-style bathroom, private balcony, gym, walk-in closets, and a den to vibe in. The guest wings are just as plush—one junior suite even got two bathrooms, a terrace, and its own living room. Real boss energy.

Quincy Jones House Bel Air

The exterior displays a restort style grounds with an infinity pool, tennis court. Inside, the home offers a wine bar, game lounge, home theater, indoor garden, full gym, and beautiful views of Los Anegeles. Surrounding the home is the mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Other incentives include floor-to-ceiling windows.

The buyer will sit in areas of the home that hold history of innovative discussions with icons such as Michael Jackson, Prince, and Jamie Foxx. Quincy Jones is credited to play a instrumental part in many musicians's careers.

For decades, Quincy had legends walking through these halls—music icons, world leaders, A-list creatives. This was more than a home. It was a sanctuary, a spot where classics were born and stories got told over wine and grooves.

His daughter, Rashida Jones, summed it up best: “He built this home with his imagination and Jerry’s hands. We got a lifetime of memories here. We just hope whoever buys it keeps that spirit alive.”

Listed by Compass’ David Kramer and Andrew Buss, this ain’t just real estate—it’s living, breathing music history. A cultural landmark, built by one of the greatest to ever do it.

