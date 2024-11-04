Dr. Dre Pens A Heartfelt & Thankful Tribute To Quincy Jones

Dozens of musicians have poured out their emotions for the great loss of the prolific producer.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him." That latter sentence could not be any truer, as the Chicago native and acclaimed producer was a force like no one has really ever seen before. His family released that statement earlier today and the news was previously confirmed by Jones' publicist, Arnold Robinson. The multi-talented multi-media figure passed away in his Bel Air, California home with his loved ones by his side. He was 91.

Given his indelible and expansive impact in the world of music and entertainment, dozens of artists have been remembering Quincy Jones. LL COOL J, The Weeknd, Victoria Monet, Ice-T, and Darius Rucker are just a few to list off. Dr. Dre, one of the most influential names in his own right, spoke on Jones' legacy in a moving Instagram tribute. In it, the West Coast icon expresses just how thankful and grateful he was to have met Mr. Jones and for all of the time they shared together.

Dr. Dre Adds To An Already Long List Of Touching Messages To Quincy Jones

"Quincy is the reason why I decided to become a record producer," Dre begings. "His records were my go-to when I started engineering. All of the time that I spent hanging out with him was priceless and I love how open he was- the advice he gave me, the conversations we had have helped me in my life and career. Forever inspired by the incomparable Quincy Jones." A few hip-hop giants were in his comments showing him love for the words spoken. "The incomparable Q," DJ Premier added. "🫡👑🕊️," Ludacris responded.