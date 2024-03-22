Candace Owens Raps "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" In Cringe-Filled "Breakfast Club" Appearance

Candace Owens tried to "prove her Blackness" by consenting to take a "Black Quiz" while appearing on The Breakfast Club this week. After being asked some softball middle-school civics questions, Owens was asked to rap the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Owens happily does so, providing the most cringe-worthy right-wing rap performance since Ben Shapiro. Owens, with her clipped New England pronunciation, sounds a lot like Parks & Rec protagonist Leslie Knope attempting to rap. If there are any positives to take out of this, it's more ammo to make fun of Owens with. While the full clip has been included below, please be warned that it will ruin your morning.

Of course, Owens is exactly a fan of modern rap music. "I just don’t need to hear about Ice Spice’s farts, I just don’t. I don’t want to hear about it. We used to produce really good music and it’s gone down the drain. I think even that is international. I think it’s because it’s a part of the, ‘Let’s slowly make it modify the education systems so that Black people can’t read and, at the same time, feed them with a pipeline of garbage,’ and you will wake up one day, and what surrounds you will be garbage," Owens ranted last week while speaking with Joe Budden.

Read More: Candace Owens Hilariously Dissed By Interior Decorator

Candace Owens Calls Lizzo "Problematic" And Accuses Her Of Gaslighting

Elsewhere, as part of her interview with Budden, Candace Owens called out Lizzo for gaslighting people. Owens' issues with Lizzo stem from the response to Lizzo twerking her bare backside at an NBA game. Owens said she had the right to call out Lizzo's behavior as "problematic". However, she felt "gaslit" when Lizzo defended herself by saying that it was a "you problem" if you took issue with her behavior.

Of course, Lizzo twerking at an NBA game is the least of her "problematic" behaviors. After all, the singer is currently fighting a fairly nasty sexual harassment lawsuit. Furthermore, Owens is sort of the queen of telling people that their opposing viewpoints are "their problem".

Read More: Candace Owens' 5 Worst Hot Takes

[via]