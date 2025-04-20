LeBron James Appears To Check Kevin Gates For Disrespecting His Wife Savannah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Shooting Stars" on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Recently, Kevin Gates said he doesn't like the way Savannah James looks at LeBron, and prefers the way white women look at him.

Last week, Kevin Gates hopped online to weigh in on LeBron and Savannah James' relationship, raising eyebrows in the process. In a clip, he explained that despite the NBA star's success, he wouldn't trade places with him simply due to his marriage.

"I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron," he admitted. Gates added that he prefers the way “white women look at him.” 

“You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d****d out like these white women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that,” he explained. “Man, you dive on the floor behind that n***a man.”

For obvious reasons, his claims got social media users talking. Savannah even seemingly clapped back subtly on her Instagram Story. She posted the famous clip of Nicki Minaj saying "Um, chile anyways so," suggesting she was quick to brush off Gates' rude remarks.

Read More: Savannah James Seemingly Responds To Kevin Gates Dissing Her Relationship With LeBron

LeBron & Savannah James

Now, it looks like LeBron has issued his own response. While he didn't call Gates out by name, he took to Instagram today to make it clear that he's head over heels for his wife, despite whatever anyone else might have to say about it.

"'Kings don't concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,'" he captioned a sweet series of photos featuring him and Savannah, per The Neighborhood Talk. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let's get it!" The Athlete didn't waste any time coming to his wife's defense, and fans love to see it.

"They’ve been together since teens they have real love she’s not a fan she’s a wife a life partner," one Instagram user writes. "That’s why that man is rich in life, love, and family," someone else notes. Others point out that Gates ought to sort out his own relationships first before criticizing others', especially considering the drama he's been wrapped up in lately.

Read More: Kevin Gates Reveals Ridiculous Reason Why He Wouldn't Trade Places With LeBron James

