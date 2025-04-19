Kevin Gates Reveals Ridiculous Reason Why He Wouldn't Trade Places With LeBron James

Even though Kevin Gates has some relationship rumors of his own to speak on these days, he recently spoke on a confirmed romance he believes would drag him down. As caught by No Jumper, he recently took to social media to reveal his bizarre explanation for a very random topic he brought up: why he wouldn't trade places with LeBron James.

The reason why is because the Baton Rouge rapper apparently does not like how Savannah James looks at her partner... At least, in comparison to how white women look at the NBA superstar. Gates acknowledged people will probably not be happy with his comments, but he wants to actually feel appreciated and valued in a relationship.

Of course, this is a massive presumption concerning Savannah and LeBron James' relationship, and an even weirder take if it's also based on how other people look at the Los Angeles Laker. But then again, Kevin Gates has even wilder takes in his catalog.

Are Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Dating?

For example, he recently told PlaqueBoyMax about his theories and practices when it comes to his intimate life, which has gone viral on multiple occasions for not just its salacious and lewd nature, but for the surprising perspective and discipline within.

Back to Kevin Gates' rumored romance, Brittany Renner recently spoke on their bond. Specifically, she revealed she tries not to look at his phone, which was an ironic statement to make considering his ex girlfriend's cheating accusations against him.

"I’m just minding my business. When you go looking for trouble, you’ll find it," Brittany Renner remarked.

On the other hand, LeBron James and his wife Savannah are as strong as ever online. "The thing about it is, is that we just grew even stronger and tighter together!! [queen & king emojis]. This [infinity emoji] s**t can’t be f***ed with! Love you my Queen! Ruler of the Kingdom," LBJ captioned a post in tribute to Savannah following the shocking Luka Dončić trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.