Kevin Gates Reveals Ridiculous Reason Why He Wouldn't Trade Places With LeBron James

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 764 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin Gates LeBron James Hip Hop News
Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kevin Gates' reasoning has nothing to do with LeBron James' life and everything to do with how people supposedly perceive it.

Even though Kevin Gates has some relationship rumors of his own to speak on these days, he recently spoke on a confirmed romance he believes would drag him down. As caught by No Jumper, he recently took to social media to reveal his bizarre explanation for a very random topic he brought up: why he wouldn't trade places with LeBron James.

The reason why is because the Baton Rouge rapper apparently does not like how Savannah James looks at her partner... At least, in comparison to how white women look at the NBA superstar. Gates acknowledged people will probably not be happy with his comments, but he wants to actually feel appreciated and valued in a relationship.

Of course, this is a massive presumption concerning Savannah and LeBron James' relationship, and an even weirder take if it's also based on how other people look at the Los Angeles Laker. But then again, Kevin Gates has even wilder takes in his catalog.

Read More: Renni Rucci Breaks Silence On Blacc Zacc Kicking Her Out Of Their House Over Kevin Gates Drama

Are Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Dating?

For example, he recently told PlaqueBoyMax about his theories and practices when it comes to his intimate life, which has gone viral on multiple occasions for not just its salacious and lewd nature, but for the surprising perspective and discipline within.

Back to Kevin Gates' rumored romance, Brittany Renner recently spoke on their bond. Specifically, she revealed she tries not to look at his phone, which was an ironic statement to make considering his ex girlfriend's cheating accusations against him.

"I’m just minding my business. When you go looking for trouble, you’ll find it," Brittany Renner remarked.

On the other hand, LeBron James and his wife Savannah are as strong as ever online. "The thing about it is, is that we just grew even stronger and tighter together!! [queen & king emojis]. This [infinity emoji] s**t can’t be f***ed with! Love you my Queen! Ruler of the Kingdom," LBJ captioned a post in tribute to Savannah following the shocking Luka Dončić trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In any case, Kevin Gates definitely doesn't want to be with someone who treats him like Nico Harrison treated Luka. So maybe trading places with LeBron is not such a bad thing...

Read More: DJ Hed Compares Drake & Kendrick Lamar To LeBron James & Nikola Jokic

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks Sports LeBron James Pays Homage To His Wife Savannah Following Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade 2.2K
HNHH News Kevin Gates Condones Murder Of Baton Rouge Police Officers 30.3K
Brittany Renner Kevin Gates Dating Rumors Hip Hop News Gossip Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Continue To Ramp Up Dating Rumors Among Bewildered Fans 7.6K
Brittany Renner Kevin Gates DDG Stream Hip Hop News Pop Culture Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Pull Up To DDG's Stream And Shock Fans In The Process 22.4K