Kevin Gates Responds After LeBron & Savannah James Take Some Well-Deserved Shots At Him

Kevin Gates said he doesn't like how LeBron James' wife Savannah looks at him, and presumed she's unappreciative of him.

Kevin Gates is known for his sometimes wild advice on social media, even towards LeBron James. But few folks expected he and his wife Savannah would actually respond to some shocking comparisons the rapper made on social media.

For those unaware, the Baton Rouge MC said he doesn't like how Savannah looks at the NBA superstar and prefers how white women perceive him. Basically, he suggested she doesn't appreciate LeBron as much as she should.. The couple seemed to respond to with some dismissive commentary on Instagram.

"The truth hurts, but it heals," Kevin Gates responded to LeBron James and Savannah, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. "And Bron, I love you, 'cause you my n***a. [...] But anyway, look, long as you being celebrated, I don't care who don't like me. Long as you being celebrated, that's all I care about. 'Cause you my n***a and I love you. So I don't care if I got a fallout with somebody I love to get the results. We gon' get the results. But if anybody need, I'm a life coach and a guru. [...] But nah, though, I love y'all. If anybody else need life coaching advice and things of that nature... Sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals."

In addition, he made some comments about "bunnies hopping" on Easter. These possibly refer back to Gates' comments about white women. But that's just a speculative interpretation, so take it with a grain of salt.

When Did LeBron James Marry Savannah James?

In response, LeBron and Savannah James seem unbothered. The latter posted a clip of Nicki Minaj being confused on an Instagram Live session with some crying-laughing emojis on her Instagram Story. As for the Los Angeles Laker, he seemed to clap back with an IG post about Savannah, specifically its caption.

"'Kings don't concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.' Where to next Queen?!?! Let's get it!" LeBron James wrote, seemingly shading Kevin Gates. Bron's probably getting right back to work on the Lakers' NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This couple has faced a lot more scrutiny and criticism online in the past. LeBron and Savannah tied the knot in September of 2013, and have been together for much longer. Yet throughout it all, they don't seem to let anything get in their way.

