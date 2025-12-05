Trap Lore Ross Defends His New NBA YoungBoy Video Attaching Him To 19 Victims

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
NBA YoungBoy fans are not the biggest supporters of Trap Lore Ross by any means, and it's been that way for a couple of years now.

Trap Lore Ross claims he's got a major bombshell about NBA YoungBoy and he's facing a lot of heat for it. The YouTuber is well-known in the hip-hop community as one of the premier, independent content creators. He's made a name for himself particularly off of his documentaries and conspiracy theories.

His claim to fame is one he made about King Von a couple of years ago called Rap's First Serial Killer. At the time of writing, the three-and-a-half-hour-long video sports a whopping 16 million views. However, not all of his videos sit will well with the fan bases of the rappers he discusses.

That goes for NBA YoungBoy's passionate supporters, especially. They are currently up in arms over Trap Lore's most recent upload, 19 Murders For YoungBoy: NBA's Top Killers. The nearly two-hour-long production takes a deep dive into how YB allegedly orchestrates a sprawling gang in Louisiana.

As the title says, the superstar street rapper is allegedly responsible in some shape or form for the death of 19 individuals. He breaks down each of the victims by tying in lyrics, reports, and rumors across the internet.

But even though he's not saying YB is a murderer, folks are going off on him.

What Is The History Between Trap Lore Ross & NBA YoungBoy?

Trap Lore Ross has seen all of the backlash and has responded. In a clip caught by My Mixtapez, the content creator staunchly defends the evidence he collected. He also calls out the hypocrisy that YoungBoy's fans are currently showing in regard to his video and the lyrics in his songs.

"it's like, you want to have it both ways," he says. "When King Von told YoungBoy, 'You got cap in your raps,' a lot of people said 'nah YoungBoy the realest, bro. He ain't capping in those raps about having all of those bodies.'"

After reciting some of his lyrics about collecting bodies Ross states, "He said it and been saying it for years!" "I feel like I'm well within my right as a fan, hip-hop-ologist... to discover and decipher what these lyrics are all about."

As we said, this is nothing new for Ross, who caught flak for a similar video about YoungBoy two years ago. However, back then, he was receiving death threats before it was even uploaded. Perhaps, the MC's fans were a little nervous he was going to take the same approach he did to King Von, which he did.

"1 Picture and my DMS are a warzone. Grown adults Sending death threats over content they haven’t even seen. Wait and see what I actually have to say on the topic," Ross said at the time.

Not too long after, YB fans were of the belief that he put out a song to respond to Ross' video. On "Testimony," he says, "Real gangstar or a fake killer? tell em "f*ck with us."

