The case of Tory Lanez has been one of the biggest scandals in hip-hop in recent years, also owed to the fact that it involves fellow MC Megan Thee Stallion on the other side of the courtroom. After years of back-and-forth, the court will sentence the Canadian artist on August 7. However, he popped up in pop culture in unconventional ways since, namely a recent TikTok trend. As such, a lot of users engaging in it are facing criticism online for not knowing that they’re promoting the convicted artist’s unreleased music with that trend. The unreleased song in question is called “Hurts Me,” and has been used a lot outside of the trend itself, as well.

Furthermore, the trend consists of a “striking face” filter that comically enlarges eyes and lips with a five o’clock shadow. The original audio has 125,000 uses in other videos, with most of them uploaded in the past three days alone. If you search for the song on social media, you will find an avalanche of fans begging for its release- and Tory’s, for that matter. However, when it comes to people using the trend without knowing it’s him, blog Daily Dot brought up the example of previously unreleased tracks that trended eventually becoming big hits.

Read More: Remember When Drake & Tory Lanez Were Beefing?

Tory Lanez’s Unreleased Track “Hurts Me” In TikTok Trend

Of course, hardcore Tory Lanez fans will likely continue to share their love for the song and the artist regardless. However, the article and some Twitter users pointed out that this only gives Tory and his ream more reason to eventually drop the song and profit off of it. “Why have you lot made a Tory Lanez song trend on TikTok, have we learnt nothing,” one user tweeted. Still, many users also expressed that you can still love the song and understand why the 30-year-old should be behind bars. It’s a murky situation, but a personal one at the end of the day. No song is a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card, after all.

Meanwhile, Lanez’s team recently failed to dismiss and disqualify the judge who ruled against his motion for a new trial. In addition, he and DaBaby faced accusations of trying to ambush one of Meg’s performances. With each new development, the case seems to get wilder and wilder, but fans are still dead-set on wanting “Hurts Me” to see the light of day. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Why Did Tory Lanez Leave Interscope?

[via]