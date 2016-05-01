album chart
- MusicBad Bunny Tops "Billboard" Album Chart, Offset At #5A new #1 for Benito and top-five debut for Offset.By Ben Mock
- NumbersLil Baby Might Pass Lady Gaga To Reclaim #1 Album SpotLil Baby is looking poised to get back to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 with "My Turn."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge of the Dreamers III" Debuts As Billboard's No. 1 AlbumJ. Cole's gambit paid off BIG TIME.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Clocks First No. 1 Album With "Dying To Live"Kodak earns his first No. 1.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Joins Eminem & Kendrick Lamar In Exclusive Billboard ClubDrake's "Take Care" has put him in a special position.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY" May Actually Be No. 1 Album Over Travis Scott's "Astroworld"There may have been a discrepancy in the initial reports.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Knows "Yandhi" Will Come Second To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V"Kanye West has already accepted defeat against Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Blonde" Has Officially Spent 100 Weeks On Billboard 200Frank Ocean enjoys an impressive feat with "Blonde."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller's "Swimming" Enters Top 10; Russ's "Zoo" Debuts At No. 4Mac Miller revisits the Top 10.By Milca P.
- MusicTeyana Taylor's "K.T.S.E" Makes A Major Debut On The Top R&B Album ChartTeyana Taylor scores her second top five album debut on the chart with "K.T.S.E."By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone Ties Whitney Houston For Remarkable Billboard AchievementPost Malone's "Stoney" spends second-most weeks in top 10 on R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Recovery" Earns Its 300th Week On The Billboard 200Eminem gives us more proof of his staying power. By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert, XXXTentacion To Continue Strong Album Chart PerformanceLil Uzi Vert & XXXTentacion keep their streaks goings.By Matt F
- NumbersJay-Z's "4:44" Will Not Appear On The Billboard Album Chart This WeekJay-Z will have to wait another week to make the chart.By Matt F
- IndustryDrake's "VIEWS" Gains Most No. 1 Weeks Since Adele's "21"Drake's "VIEWS" goes No. 1 for a 12th week, beating out Gucci Mane's comeback album, "Everybody Looking." By Angus Walker
- IndustryBeyonce's "Lemonade" Is Her 6th No. 1 Debut In A RowBeyonce's "Lemonade" goes No. 1, making it her sixth consecutive chart-topping debut. Drake's "VIEWS" is not included in this week's chart. By Angus Walker