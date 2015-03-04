surprise concert
- MusicBad Bunny Brings Out Arcangel During Surprise ConcertBad Bunny turned a charity event into a surprise concert over the weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Out Future During Brooklyn PerformanceThe two are dynamic performers together.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBruce Springsteen Performs Surprise Concert In Asbury Park, NJFans were treated to a two-hour set.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Delivers Surprise Performance At NBA 2K19 Release Party In NYCWatch Travis Scott perform records off "Astroworld" for those attending the NBA 2K19 party last night in NYC.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Surprises L.A. Clubgoers With Impromptu Performance: ReportMeek Mill performed at an L.A. nightclub hours after highlighting the BET Awards.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAlicia Keys Brings Out Jay Z & Nas At Surprise NYC ShowAlicia Keys brought out two of the city's greatest during her surprise show in Times Square tonight. By Angus Walker
- NewsPolice Shut Down Kanye West's Surprise Concert In Armenia After He Jumps Into Swan LakeKanye West's surprise show in Armenia got out of hand after he jumped into Swan Lake, and the adoring crowd quickly followed. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickKendrick Lamar Throws a Surprise Concert On A Moving Truck In HollywoodKendrick Lamar threw a surprise concert on a back of a moving truck Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- Editor's PickKanye West Throws Surprise Concert In London; Previews New Music With Vic MensaKanye brings out Big Sean, Raekwon, CyHi The Prynce, Skepta, and Vic Mensa.By Kevin Goddard