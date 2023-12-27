Bad Bunny Brings Out Arcangel During Surprise Concert

Bad Bunny is no stranger to giving back and he often translates his success into charity for his native Puerto Rico. The musical mega-star held his Bonita Tradicion event for the 4th time earlier this week through his foundation Good Bunny. For the event, he gave out presents to Puerto Rican children and even hosted a meet and greet with some of them afterward. But on top of the presents he already handed out, he had yet another surprise gift for fans in attendance.

Bad Bunny took the opportunity to play a surprise performance for the crowd. He even had frequent collaborator Arcangel in attendance to perform alongside him. During the show, he stopped to say a few words about the strength of his community. “There are few who believe in neighborhood people, in village people. But great people have come out of the neighborhood where I come from… The government and the people don’t believe in places like these," the singer said according to a translation on Twitter. Check out the video of his speech to the crowd below.

Bad Bunny Plays Surprise Puerto Rico Show

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner officially broke up. The two began dating earlier this year and popped up at places like a Drake concert in LA. In an interview earlier this year Bunny lambasted fans who felt entitled to know all the details of his life and the pair's relationship. After breakup rumors swirled for weeks it was officially confirmed that the relationship was over.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny released his new album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana. The massive 80-minute undertaking spawned numerous hits. The biggest of the bunch has been MONACO which both fans and fellow celebrities seem to have fallen in love with. Key Glock and Iggy Azealea are just two of the many rappers and celebrities who have given their co-sign to the song since it dropped in October. What do you think of Bad Bunny putting on a surprise concert during his holiday giveaway event? Let us know in the comment section below.

