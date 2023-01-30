Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which should be good news for all of you out there in relationships. If you don’t have a boo this Valentine’s Day, then that’s alright. Overall, this is a holiday to celebrate love in all of its forms. For instance, sneaker brands are giving consumers a chance to showcase their love of sneakers.

In case you haven’t noticed, many brands have been revealing new sneakers specifically for Valentine’s Day. As you can expect, many of these kicks feature pink, purple, red, and white. However, they are all unique in their own right.

With so many V-Day shoes on the horizon, we decided to create a little buying guide that should come in very handy.

Wmns Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Valentine’s Day 2023’

Image via GOAT

If you are a fan of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, then you are absolutely going to adore this Valentine’s Day offering. Overall, the shoe is covered in white leather, while red and pink are placed throughout. What makes these truly unique, however, is the cherries that hang off the Nike swoosh. It is a phenomenal color scheme that can be purchased in numerous sizes.

Wmns New Balance 550 ‘V-Day’

Image via GOAT

The New Balance 550 has become a beloved silhouette, so it only makes sense that it would receive its own V-Day colorway. Firstly, this shoe begins with a white base. From there, the shoe is then given some pink overlays along with some burgundy to top things off. This all comes together beautifully, and it is one of the best V-Day offerings of the year. A plethora of sizes are already available.

StrangeLove x Nike Dunk Low SB ‘Valentine’s Day’

Image via GOAT

Sean Cliver’s StrangeLove is a beloved brand. That said, StrangeLove’s Nike Dunk Low is looking like a must-cop for Valentine’s Day. Sizes are currently going for $1100 to $1500, and there is no doubt that sneakerheads are salivating over these. From the multifaceted base to the pink and red suede overlays, this shoe is just oozing with character.

Converse Chuck 70 High ‘V-Day – University Red’

Image via GOAT

The Converse Chuck 70 High is an iconic sneaker. Regardless of colorway, this is one of those shoes that you must have in your collection. Subsequently, the same can be said of the University Red “V-Day” model, below. This is a shoe that contains a nice red canvas upper with three hearts joined together near the bottom. Overall, this is an aesthetic that works great, and is currently available in numerous sizes for $774 USD.

Adidas Stan Smith ‘Valentine’s Day’

Image via GOAT

The Adidas Stan Smith is a truly iconic shoe for a multitude of reasons. Having said that, it only makes sense for a Valentine’s Day colorway to exist. This model goes the basic route, however, as we have a white upper with a red scribbled heart on the side. Additionally, the Adidas logo is cozying up to the heart, which is quite cute. A multitude of sizes are currently available for a wide range of prices.

Nike Air Force 1 Low GS ‘V-Day 2023’

Image via GOAT

Surprise, surprise. Another Nike Air Force 1 Low. This year has been filled with Valentine’s Day-themed Air Forces. These, however, are for the kids. They feature a white base with red patent leather overlays. Lastly, the swoosh here is pink and is made up of multiple hearts. Numerous sizes can be found for an average of $160 USD.

Nike Dunk Low GS ‘Triple Pink’

Image via GOAT

This Nike Dunk Low comes in grade school sizes and it boasts a Valentine’s Day ready “Triple Pink” color scheme. The concept here is very simple as you have multiple shades of pink throughout the upper. For instance, there is light pink on the base, a more defined shade of pink on the overlays, and hot pink on the Nike swoosh. Sizes can be found for between $262 and $312 USD.

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi ‘Play’

Image via GOAT

Comme Des Garçons and Converse have an iconic collaboration with one another. The Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi is a staple of the brand, and you can’t help but love the “Play” colorway. From the black and white base to the red heart with eyes peaking out from the midsole, you get an instant classic. As it stands, this shoe can be found in an array of sizes.

Let us know which Valentine’s Day shoe is your favorite, in the comments down below.