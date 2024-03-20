Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” Receives Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to make waves with its upcoming "Metallic Silver" colorway, offering fans a fresh take on a classic silhouette. With a metallic silver and white base, this iteration exudes a sleek and modern aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. The metallic silver accents add a touch of shine, while the white elements provide contrast and balance to the design. Crafted with attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG maintains its iconic silhouette, featuring a low-top construction that offers both style and versatility.

Fans of the Air Jordan brand can expect the same quality and craftsmanship that they have come to know and love from the OG Low silhouette. From the premium materials to the classic Jordan branding, every aspect of this sneaker is designed to deliver style, comfort, and performance. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Metallic Silver" colorway, sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is sure to be a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation.

"Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers boast a light grey rubber sole paired with a sail and white midsole. The uppers are crafted from metallic silver leather, accentuated by grey leather overlays. Additionally, metallic silver leather Swooshes adorn the sides, adding a touch of shine. Finally, silver Jordan Wings logos on the heels and silver Jumpman hangtags are attached to the sides of the sneakers.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Silver” is releasing on June 1st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

