Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft will make waves with its upcoming "Ivory" colorway. This iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a stylish blend of grey and coconut milk tones, creating a sophisticated and versatile look. With premium construction and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft continues to redefine classic sneaker design. The "Ivory" colorway introduces a fresh take on the timeless silhouette. Featuring a combination of premium materials and expert craftsmanship, these sneakers exude quality and refinement.

From the sleek leather upper to the iconic Nike Swoosh and classic Air Jordan branding, every element of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft is meticulously designed to deliver both style and performance. Whether worn on the court or on the streets, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and make a statement. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Ivory" colorway, sneakerheads around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add this coveted pair to their collection. This sneaker continues to solidify its place as a must-have sneaker.

"Ivory" Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a sail rubber sole with a pristine sail midsole. Further, the uppers are crafted from grey suede, featuring overlays in both grey and ivory suede. Also, accentuating the sides is a sail corduroy Swoosh, while a grey Wings logo sits prominently above. Finally, the tongue proudly displays Grey Nike branding. Dropping a bit later this month, this pair is causing all sorts of excitement.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” is releasing on March 30th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

